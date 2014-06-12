Catch21 - Our Charity ArmCatch21 is a charitable production company set up in 2005 which trains young people to make videos and engage with their communities.Catch Creative - Our Video Production ArmCatch Creative offers a complete video production service, from Conception to Distribution.Catch EngagementCatch Engagement is the new video interaction platform from Catch21 which allows you to run a campaign using both user generated films as well as professionally shot ones which are displayed via Video 'Walls'. Catch Engagement is all about using films to build an online community - welcome to the future of video.

We shoot cutting edge videos and provide a forum to give people a voice.
Engagement. Discussion. Empowerment.


All content featured on our charity site is produced by young volunteers with the support and mentoring of our professional production team.

Politics

Published on June 12th, 2014 | by Ross Arthur Griffith
Image © FibonacciBlue 2014. http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tea_Party_rally_to_stop_the_2010_health_care_reform_bill.jpg

2

Ukip and the Tea Party

Much digital ink has been spilled since Ukip’s victory about the big shifts to the right in European and American national politics. The truth is: we should not be surprised. These movements have been on the cards for years.

It is important to for us to understand the rise of these parties, both for the tactical, short term reasons, but for the deeper, long term reasons as well. The most enlightening comparison to Ukip is the American Tea Party. By comparing these two new parties, it is possible to come to a much deeper understanding of their appeal to voters. I would argue that the two parties, despite different goals, and different political language, are fundamentally similar as expressions of political angst from essentially the same demographic.

I remember the three weeks or so when the Tea Party emerged in the wake of the Great Recession and TARP: a young and misunderstood political force that was tremendously exciting. It seemed to be founded on genuine political bile and awareness. I desperately wanted a viable third party to break the “A or B, no C” cycle of American politics.

This was before being completely co-opted by the Republican Party, of course. After World War One, a group of US senators emerged, known as the ‘Irreconcilables’, who refused under any circumstances to vote in favor of joining the League of Nations. Such the Tea Party is now; a group of senators and congressmen who form a core block of intransigence, leading to the least productive congresses in American history.

The Tea Party attracts Americans who are conservative, but not necessarily on social issues. It thus attracts those who want to appear hard-nosed, realistic and cynical, and avoid people covering their mouths and fake-coughing “hick” whenever they launch into a triad on immigration. It seems new; Tea Party-ers use new terminology and claim to want new things, and most people do not have the knowledge to refute or even begin to argue or see through the arguments.

Young-ish Americans (say under 40) who call themselves ‘libertarians’ are more interesting. These voters are for small government and small business and have a frustration with the bleeding-heart guilt tactics of political correctness. Welfare programs are perceived as a massive waste of government spending, yet there is little awareness that the small business entrepreneurship that they relish has been consumed by large corporate machines, and that welfare spending is but a shadow compared to the massive 683.7 billion dollars spent on the military (in the 2011 fiscal year, from Wikipedia).

Tea Partiers tend to be oblivious to the source of their frustrations, nor have any grasp on the enormity of the change it would take to achieve the age-old dream of classical liberalism: the tiny and honest ‘night-watchmen’s state’. The symptoms of globalization – exactly like immigration and chronic unemployment – are mistaken as the illness itself.

The primary engine is a frustration with the political establishment, coupled with utter bewilderment about the political and economic landscape. I would call it “anti-political” voting except Tea Party voters do not see themselves as anti-political, but rather anti-government in any capacity except for military applications. When people feel threatened and exposed they tend to cling towards what they are familiar with. Hence a swing to the easy answers of the right.

In the case of Ukip, Nigel Farage is a great example of the politician who speaks the language and voices the thoughts and emotions of those who support him. For example, in the April 2nd BBC  Europe: In or Out Debate, we can simply look at the arguments used by Farage and Nick Clegg to understand the perspective of Ukip voters. Farage’s phraseology, like “it’s all rather expensive” and “Look, we’re not anti-Europe”, and “I’m sorry Nick” all have a personable, everyday air about them. This verbiage might seem insubstantial, but its essential efficacy is unquestioned.

The Ukip argument is simple and concrete: “…the whole point is we have no idea how many people are coming here from the EU next year, the year after, or the year after that because, I repeat, unconditionally, we have an open door….” There is a simple problem as well: “…the career political class and their friends in big business…” The power of Ukip is its simple concept of problem-and-answer delivered in the language of those who are most receptive to the message.

On the flip side, we can look at Clegg’s argument. Clegg has a more difficult point to make – the economic and long term political incentives of being a part of the EU – and his attempts to deliver this point in political soundbite language. Instead of Farage’s folksy reasoning, Clegg makes vague warnings about “our economies are now intertwined with each other” and “in an uncertain world, there is strength in numbers”. Not only are these phrases abstract, they are emotionally unsatisfying because of the arid language.

For Clegg, “…of course there are always problems when you have people….The idea that there’ll be no problems at all if you are not part of the European Union….you have to make sure people play by the rules and don’t exploit our generosity through benefits, they support public services and we make sure that we create jobs in our country which mainly go to British people.”

Irregardless of the truth content of these sentences, the generality of the words and lack of specific argument neuter his point quite badly. It sounds exactly like a politician making the argument for do-nothingism. The words we use alert others to our identity, level of knowledge and outlook. Clegg alienated his listeners, Farage seemed to be speaking for them.

These tactical reasons for the success of rightest parties blend with larger, strategic reasons. There is of course the demographic background to these shifts in voting patterns. The “baby-boomer” post-war generation, is aging and becoming increasingly frustrated and conservative. Ukip’s voters are an average of fifty-five years old, and I feel safe to assume a similar figure in regards to the Tea Party.

Further, there is a long history of economic downturn and dislocation in terms of immigration and unemployment triggering conservative political movements. The most important one being Reagan and Thatcherite neoliberalism in the 80’s as a response to the changing economic realities of the late 70’s. Privatization began in ernest. Deregulation of the stock-market and the dismantling of the welfare state has proceeded ever since.

Since the Great Recession of 2008, there has been growing frustration – not with global financial speculation and systematic corporate greed that is responsible – but with the clunky remnants of the welfare state and disadvantaged scapegoat groups, like minorities, the chronically unemployed, and immigrants.

And this has resulted in the effective shift to the right across the Atlantic world. In the US, Democrats scratch their head and wonder what happened to the young, very liberal Obama that they thought they elected in 2008. American liberals have become “Johnson Democrats,” Democrats that supported the pro-war Lyndon B. because the only alternative was the unpalatable – and likely apocalyptic – Barry Goldwater.

A final point. The American Tea Party was rather effortlessly absorbed into the Republican Party, much as the counter-culture of the 60’s was absorbed into the Democratic party. In the UK’s parliamentary politics, no analogous mechanism seems to exist. Ukip has a much greater potential to evolve into a effective political party with its own identity. Frustration with contemporary politics in the foreseeable future is very likely. But will the gains of the right be permanent? It doesn’t have to be.

Please note that all blog posts do not represent the views of Catch21 but only of the individual writers. We also aim to be factually accurate and balanced across all content taken as a whole.

Tags: , , , ,


About the Author

Originally from Olympia, Washington State, I am currently an intellectual history MA student at the University of Sussex. What interests me is 'big picture' questions: the area where psychology, economics, history, and politics deeply interact.


Related Posts



  • TC

    You describe yourself in your bio as interested in the big picture but have written an article about UKIP basically without mentioning the problems or lack of democracy in the EU. Like Clegg in those debates you seek to assert bland unarguable statements. He by the way called those debates and then trird to minimise the importance of the EU. Which was high handed and disingenuous. Washington might be remote but the British have realised how little they can control their lives in the EU. It is sad the left wing opposition to this project has largely gone. This is why many left wing opponents of British membership vote Ukip. Left wing parties and trade unions have either failed to make an impact in this issue or have traded in democracy for the idea European Union represents a more humane version of capitalism than could ever exist outside and that globalism is the real culprit anyway (so how does surrendering democracy help again). With respect I do not think you really understand British politics. Like many US commentators you view things through demographic block groups. The fact is the elites were never happy with mass enfranchisement. The old arguments of aristocracy have given way to the idea of delicate international treaties. If you doubt this have a look at the scale and scope of EU legislation. We aint the irreconcileables objecting to the League of Nations, though, they cannot be wholly blamed for the rise of the dictators.

  • icini

    UKip is an imperfectly understood phenomena by those outside the party, even in the UK. WE know what we stand for and left or right wing do not figure in our internal debates. The mud that gets slung at us by the legacy parties is not because they actually think we’re ists or phobes, we’re not, but on account of our refusal to observe political correctness and tendency to simply say what we think. Truth can be very uncomfortable for professional politicians.

    In little under two years UKIP doubled it’s membership and evolved hugely. It is no longer a single issue protest group but has become a grass roots democratic insurgency. set on overthrowing the Westminster bubble ( the political establishment). We have nowhere near peaked yet, winning the EU elections last month was the start, not the finish. For the first time in 100 years there is now an alternative political choice and voters are starting to wake up to the possibilities.

    They have discovered that the hundreds of local UKIP councillors recently elected do not have horns and a tail but are perfectly capable of working for the good of their communities and are doing so, that they will support whichever policies their electors. would choose, whatever party proposes them. We don’t do dogma, our policy is to put people before party.
    You’ve seen nothing yet.

Back to Top ↑

© 2013 Catch 21 Productions Ltd | Company No. 5417205 | Charity No. 1115055. Site by influxed.com



Back to Top ↑