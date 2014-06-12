All content featured on our charity site is produced by young volunteers with the support and mentoring of our professional production team.

Ukip and the Tea Party

Much digital ink has been spilled since Ukip’s victory about the big shifts to the right in European and American national politics. The truth is: we should not be surprised. These movements have been on the cards for years.

It is important to for us to understand the rise of these parties, both for the tactical, short term reasons, but for the deeper, long term reasons as well. The most enlightening comparison to Ukip is the American Tea Party. By comparing these two new parties, it is possible to come to a much deeper understanding of their appeal to voters. I would argue that the two parties, despite different goals, and different political language, are fundamentally similar as expressions of political angst from essentially the same demographic.

I remember the three weeks or so when the Tea Party emerged in the wake of the Great Recession and TARP: a young and misunderstood political force that was tremendously exciting. It seemed to be founded on genuine political bile and awareness. I desperately wanted a viable third party to break the “A or B, no C” cycle of American politics.

This was before being completely co-opted by the Republican Party, of course. After World War One, a group of US senators emerged, known as the ‘Irreconcilables’, who refused under any circumstances to vote in favor of joining the League of Nations. Such the Tea Party is now; a group of senators and congressmen who form a core block of intransigence, leading to the least productive congresses in American history.

The Tea Party attracts Americans who are conservative, but not necessarily on social issues. It thus attracts those who want to appear hard-nosed, realistic and cynical, and avoid people covering their mouths and fake-coughing “hick” whenever they launch into a triad on immigration. It seems new; Tea Party-ers use new terminology and claim to want new things, and most people do not have the knowledge to refute or even begin to argue or see through the arguments.

Young-ish Americans (say under 40) who call themselves ‘libertarians’ are more interesting. These voters are for small government and small business and have a frustration with the bleeding-heart guilt tactics of political correctness. Welfare programs are perceived as a massive waste of government spending, yet there is little awareness that the small business entrepreneurship that they relish has been consumed by large corporate machines, and that welfare spending is but a shadow compared to the massive 683.7 billion dollars spent on the military (in the 2011 fiscal year, from Wikipedia).

Tea Partiers tend to be oblivious to the source of their frustrations, nor have any grasp on the enormity of the change it would take to achieve the age-old dream of classical liberalism: the tiny and honest ‘night-watchmen’s state’. The symptoms of globalization – exactly like immigration and chronic unemployment – are mistaken as the illness itself.

The primary engine is a frustration with the political establishment, coupled with utter bewilderment about the political and economic landscape. I would call it “anti-political” voting except Tea Party voters do not see themselves as anti-political, but rather anti-government in any capacity except for military applications. When people feel threatened and exposed they tend to cling towards what they are familiar with. Hence a swing to the easy answers of the right.

In the case of Ukip, Nigel Farage is a great example of the politician who speaks the language and voices the thoughts and emotions of those who support him. For example, in the April 2nd BBC Europe: In or Out Debate, we can simply look at the arguments used by Farage and Nick Clegg to understand the perspective of Ukip voters. Farage’s phraseology, like “it’s all rather expensive” and “Look, we’re not anti-Europe”, and “I’m sorry Nick” all have a personable, everyday air about them. This verbiage might seem insubstantial, but its essential efficacy is unquestioned.

The Ukip argument is simple and concrete: “…the whole point is we have no idea how many people are coming here from the EU next year, the year after, or the year after that because, I repeat, unconditionally, we have an open door….” There is a simple problem as well: “…the career political class and their friends in big business…” The power of Ukip is its simple concept of problem-and-answer delivered in the language of those who are most receptive to the message.

On the flip side, we can look at Clegg’s argument. Clegg has a more difficult point to make – the economic and long term political incentives of being a part of the EU – and his attempts to deliver this point in political soundbite language. Instead of Farage’s folksy reasoning, Clegg makes vague warnings about “our economies are now intertwined with each other” and “in an uncertain world, there is strength in numbers”. Not only are these phrases abstract, they are emotionally unsatisfying because of the arid language.

For Clegg, “…of course there are always problems when you have people….The idea that there’ll be no problems at all if you are not part of the European Union….you have to make sure people play by the rules and don’t exploit our generosity through benefits, they support public services and we make sure that we create jobs in our country which mainly go to British people.”

Irregardless of the truth content of these sentences, the generality of the words and lack of specific argument neuter his point quite badly. It sounds exactly like a politician making the argument for do-nothingism. The words we use alert others to our identity, level of knowledge and outlook. Clegg alienated his listeners, Farage seemed to be speaking for them.

These tactical reasons for the success of rightest parties blend with larger, strategic reasons. There is of course the demographic background to these shifts in voting patterns. The “baby-boomer” post-war generation, is aging and becoming increasingly frustrated and conservative. Ukip’s voters are an average of fifty-five years old, and I feel safe to assume a similar figure in regards to the Tea Party.

Further, there is a long history of economic downturn and dislocation in terms of immigration and unemployment triggering conservative political movements. The most important one being Reagan and Thatcherite neoliberalism in the 80’s as a response to the changing economic realities of the late 70’s. Privatization began in ernest. Deregulation of the stock-market and the dismantling of the welfare state has proceeded ever since.

Since the Great Recession of 2008, there has been growing frustration – not with global financial speculation and systematic corporate greed that is responsible – but with the clunky remnants of the welfare state and disadvantaged scapegoat groups, like minorities, the chronically unemployed, and immigrants.

And this has resulted in the effective shift to the right across the Atlantic world. In the US, Democrats scratch their head and wonder what happened to the young, very liberal Obama that they thought they elected in 2008. American liberals have become “Johnson Democrats,” Democrats that supported the pro-war Lyndon B. because the only alternative was the unpalatable – and likely apocalyptic – Barry Goldwater.

A final point. The American Tea Party was rather effortlessly absorbed into the Republican Party, much as the counter-culture of the 60’s was absorbed into the Democratic party. In the UK’s parliamentary politics, no analogous mechanism seems to exist. Ukip has a much greater potential to evolve into a effective political party with its own identity. Frustration with contemporary politics in the foreseeable future is very likely. But will the gains of the right be permanent? It doesn’t have to be.

